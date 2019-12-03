Blake Shelton Is on High Alert After Quip About Chrissy Teigen’s Cooking





Blake Shelton better watch his back! The country crooner is potentially in hot water with Chrissy Teigen after making a crack about her cooking over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While spending the celebratory weekend with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and family in Oklahoma, Shelton, 43, took a friendly jab at the 34-year-old Cravings author and wife of his fellow coach on The Voice, John Legend.

On Saturday, November 30, the “God’s Country” singer, Stefani, 50, and Stefani’s brother, Todd, decided to prepare another hearty meal, which the “Baby Don’t Lie” songstress showed off on her Instagram Stories. “This is our stew that we’ve been cooking all day,” she said at the time.

Shelton then lifted the lid off of the dish, which was cooking over an outdoor fire, to reveal a thick brown broth chock full of chunks of meat, potatoes, carrots, corn and other vegetables.

“Tell Christie Teigen to take that!” the former No Doubt member declared, jokingly mispronouncing Teigen’s name on purpose.

Shelton wholeheartedly agreed, playfully adding: “Yeah! Suck that, Christie. Suck it!”

Though it’s clear the ribbing was all in good fun, word of Shelton’s dig got back to Legend, 40, on the set of The Voice on Monday, December 2. “I’ll make sure she sees it tonight,” the EGOT winner said of Teigen viewing the inflammatory Instagram Story.

“I just want to know if she’s mad or not,” Shelton replied.

That’s when Legend came up with a foolproof plan. “We’re going to have you guys over for dinner … and you’ll know if she’s upset or not,” he said.

Though Shelton seemingly agreed to those terms, he was a tad wary. “So if I get food poising I’ll know she saw it?” he asked.

“Yeah,” Legend replied with a laugh.

omg @chrissyteigen please document this dinner party 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 “so if I get food poisoning I’ll know she saw it” – Blake 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/TDTJhxNcx2 — Cat 😽✨ (@GxCat26) December 3, 2019

Despite Shelton’s apprehension, it appears Teigen doesn’t know what the Country Music Association award winner said about her — at least not yet. When someone alerted her to the video taken on The Voice set she replied, “I dunno what Blake did but I could never be mad at him!!”

Beef or no beef, fans of everyone involved made one thing clear: This dinner date needs to happen. “OMG @chrissyteigen please document this dinner party,” begged one Twitter follower.

“We need this dinner party asap,” added another. “P.S please don’t poison America’s favorite couple.”