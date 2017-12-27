The Legends have landed! Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to tell fans that she and husband John Legend have finally arrived in Tokyo after their “flight to nowhere.”

“We are HERE!” the 32-year-old pregnant model tweeted on Wednesday, December 27.

As previously reported, Teigen and Legend boarded a flight on Tuesday, December 26, and expected to land in Tokyo, but instead, eight hours later, they ended up back at Los Angeles International Airport after the crew believed an unauthorized passenger was on board. The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Luna, boarded another flight to Tokyo on Wednesday.

“We uhhhhh went ahead and cancelled our connecting flight to nagoya and 3 hour car ride for…obvious reasons…but are happy to stay here in Tokyo!” Teigen added in another tweet. “We feel like young lovers again. Been a while since the ramen adventures of 2012!”

The Cravings author hilariously live-tweeted the flight and the hours she spent at LAX waiting to take off for a second time.

“Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere,” Teigen wrote on Tuesday. “Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now.”

“I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo,” she added.

After passengers were questioned by the police, Teigen wrote she was “moved to a room with Bravo” in the airport.

“I have been moved to a room with Bravo,” she captioned picture of a TV playing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS ‘SITCH.’”

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

All Nippon Airways apologized to passengers in a statement on Wednesday via Twitter: “We apologize to all of our passengers on Flight 175; we failed to deliver the customer service we strive for. Thank you all for your comments and allowing us to connect, learn and serve you better. We welcome ongoing feedback to understand how we can work to make this right.”

Teigen was less than impressed with the apology and responded to the airline’s tweet.

“Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic,” Teigen wrote on Wednesday. “But I just need to know why we couldn’t have flown to tokyo and settled this one person’s mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight.”

