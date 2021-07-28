A new Legend! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced the world to the latest addition to their family: a Basset Hound puppy named Pearl. The pet made her social media debut less than two weeks after the couple announced the death of their dog Pippa.

“Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household!” the Cravings author, 35, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 27. “We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!! [The family’s French bulldog] Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold.”

Teigen revealed that the breed has a special significance. “I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much,” she continued. “Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!”

The model shared several photos of Pearl, including a solo shot, one of her asleep on the couch as Teigen stared lovingly at her and another of the pup sitting in Legend’s lap outside. She also posted a video of the dog walking through the kitchen with her tail wagging and her long ears flopping.

The singer, 42, showed off Pearl on his Instagram account too, writing: “Meet our newest family member Pearl!”

Teigen and Legend, who are parents of daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, mourned the death of their French bulldog Pippa on July 15. “Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” she revealed via Instagram at the time. “She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad — loved her pearl necklace and never took s–t from ANY new dog we brought in.”

The Chrissy’s Court star added that Pippa was a “road dog” for years. “We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving [the family’s late dog] puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

Legend also paid tribute to the pet at the time. “We’re going to miss our little Pippa,” he noted. “This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s–t. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”