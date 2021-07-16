Saying goodbye. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend mourned the death of their beloved French bulldog Pippa on Thursday, July 15.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder, 35, shared a selfie with her pet of 10 years via Instagram.

“Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” the model captioned her post. “She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took s–t from ANY new dog we brought in.”

Teigen explained that Pippa was their family’s “road dog” for years, alongside tour dog Sade. The Deal or No Deal alum continued, “We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

Legend, 42, also shared a meaningful tribute to their pet via his Instagram, along with a selfie with the French bulldog who’s wearing her aforementioned pearl necklace at the time.

“We’re going to miss our little Pippa,” the musician said in the post. “This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s–t. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!”

The “Bigger Love” crooner shared a sweet memory of Pippa in the comments.

“I was just remembering how she was when we lived in NYC and she couldn’t just go outside and pee in the backyard,” The Voice mentor recalled. “If we were gone too long and she had to relieve herself in the apartment, we would know she did it before we even saw the evidence because she had this look of shame on her face. Her whole body showed the regret she felt for disappointing us. We’ve had several dogs together but never one so smart and intuitive and aware and good at communicating with humans.”

Teigen, a big dog lover, previously mourned the loss of their dog Puddy in March 2018, who was married to Pippa. “Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, along with a photo of the two dogs dressed as bride and groom. “Yes, they were married.”

The Cravings author previously paid tribute to Puddy via Instagram at the time.

“Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens,” she wrote. “John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”