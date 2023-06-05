Uncovering the mystery! Chrissy Teigen believed she had an identical twin sister after taking an at-home DNA test.

“I have been on a bit of a journey for the past few years, especially the past year, of health and wellness and trying to figure out a lot about my past and my family,” the Cravings author, 37, said via an Instagram video on Sunday, June 4, noting she had previously done a 23 and Me test to look up her ancestry with support from her doctor and therapist.

Teigen later decided to pay for some of the upgraded features to get more details about her results, which led to an “insane 24 hours.”

“The first thing that came up after I found out that I was part Neanderthal, was this: I have an identical twin,” she said in the clip, showing off her family tree and pointing to a circle next to hers that stated the initials BB was an identical twin. “That has to be a joke, right?”

After seeing the results, the model admitted she started “spiraling” and attempted to get some answers. She started off by trying to contact her potential sister on the 23 and Me website but the conversation did not go through. She then reached out to several family members, starting with her father.

“I’m literally saying, ‘Dad, hey, did you see come out of mom’s vagina and were there two of me?’” she recalled. “He starts laughing, saying ‘No, I was there, there are not two of you!’ I was like, ‘Are you sure you were there?’”

Teigen confessed she then called her sister, Tina, and asked her whether she knew if she had an identical twin. The Deal or No Deal alum shared that her sibling gasped at the question, which led Teigen to believe that she did have an identical twin.

“At this point, I’m making excuses for my whole life,” she quipped. “This is why I’m codependent because my twin was ripped away from me. I’ve always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues.”

Tina subsequently reminded the former Lip Sync Battle host that she and her family were supposed to do a reality show that would search into a celebrity’s ancestry — but the series never finished filming and never aired.

“They had us take DNA tests, and they put it under secret names so the world couldn’t tell,” Teigen remembered. “My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself.”

Following her realization, the Chrissy’s Court alum — who shares three children with husband John Legend — showed off a drawing of a tombstone for Teigen’s “identical twin” dubbed “Sissy Teigen.”

“Sissy Teigen, Sister, Aunt, and Friend,” the picture read. “June 4, 2023, 2:04 p.m. to June 4, 2023, 3:05 p.m.”