They’ve got jokes! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a swoon-worthy romance — but they aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other from time to time.

The lovebirds met in 2006 on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video. While they parted ways after the shoot, Teigen later told Cosmopolitan that they “hooked up” that night.

“I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you’ve ever seen in a human,” she joked of her video cameo in 2014. “I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear. I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.”

While the model “played it cool” for a while, the pair eventually tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, daughter Luna, three years later. In 2018, Teigen gave birth to son Miles. (The cookbook author suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020, revealing two years later that the duo were expecting another baby.)

During an interview on Today in 2018, Legend opened up about how he and Teigen keep their marriage strong.

“We actually really love and respect and admire each other,” he said at the time. “I think that’s the foundation of who we are as a couple and we actually enjoy each other’s company. … She makes me laugh all the time. … She’s so loving and she also has a great sense of humor about it all.”

While the couple have been known to highlight the romantic side of their relationship over the years — Legend wrote the loving ballad “All of Me” for Teigen in 2013 — the twosome are also notorious for [being able to have fun teasing each other over social media.

For Father’s Day 2020, Teigen penned a sweet tribute to her husband via Instagram. “My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest,” she captioned a sweet snap of the “In My Mind” singer with daughter Luna.

However, the Bring the Funny alum couldn’t help but add some of her signature sass. “I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here,” she concluded the post.

When Teigen’s friend, hairstylist Jen Atkin, took to the comments to joke, “I thought she would get thru ONE nice post without sarcasm lol,” Teigen replied, “NEVER!!! My heart is too black.”

Whether it’s calling each other out for their household habits, trolling award losses or poking fun at their parenting styles, Teigen and Legend like to prove to fans they don’t take anything too seriously.

Scroll down for more of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s funniest trolling moments: