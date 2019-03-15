Fans should know by now not to come for Chrissy Teigen. The cookbook author is well-versed in the art of the clapback should a nasty comment come her way — especially when it involves her kids.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost, 33, had the perfect response to a troll who suggested she stop posting photos of her 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and 9-month-old son, Miles.

After the model shared an Instagram video on Thursday, March 14, of Luna thanking her mother for her first “big girl” bed, which dad John Legend was helpfully adding stuffed animals to (“Who else do you want up here?”), one commenter chimed in to provide some social media direction for the Twitter star.

“Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids,” the now-deleted post read, according to BuzzFeed.

Teigen wasted no time in responding, writing, “Yeah well now that I’ve had kids you don’t want to see me in a bikini so it’s quite the dilemma.”

The Cravings: Hungry for More author also defended posts of her children in July 2018 after someone suggested he would rather not see her breastfeeding. “I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live”, she responded at the time.

She’s also been open about her post-baby body, broaching the topic with Good Housekeeping in January. “I think, in a way, we’ve forgotten what a regular body looks like,” she told the magazine. “There are people out there who are struggling, and I’m struggling, and it’s OK to come to terms with realizing it’s going to be a bit of a journey.”

Teigen concluded: “I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight. But I also see with those same eyes that I have a beautiful baby boy, and an amazing little girl, and I am very happy.”

