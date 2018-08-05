Chrissy Teigen had one heck of an afternoon. The Cravings: Hungry for More author found herself in the middle of an earthquake while on a family vacation with husband John Legend, 2-year-old daughter Luna and 2-month-old son Miles in Bali on Sunday, August 5, and she live-tweeted the experience.

“Bali. Trembling. So long,” she began a string of posts, followed by, “Oh man, we are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of hooooooly s—t.”

I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying “I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.” like a naked zombie — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018

As the Lip Sync Battle host, 32, revealed, the natural disaster didn’t exactly come at an opportune time, since she also happened to be nude. “I very calmly walked outside clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ like a naked zombie.”

Though the 6.9 magnitude quake occurred nearly 175 miles away in Lombak, Indonesia, where at least 82 people were killed, it was strong enough to leave Teigen — and other tourists and Bali residents — quivering.

“So many aftershocks,” the model wrote. “I’m still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop I’M TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE.”

In an attempt to make light of the situation, she made a joke about a mysterious headline that surfaced during the incident, saying, “Great a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets I gotta delete it, that can’t be how I go down.”

Moments later, she updated that another, smaller earthquake had occurred, followed by yet another four hours later. “Please stop, Earth,” she pleaded.

Teigen has not updated her social media since.

A tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake, but has since expired.

The family has been overseas for the past week. The Snack-Off judge has been documenting their quality time together with photos posted to Instagram, breastfeeding baby Miles and receiving a kiss on the cheek from Legend, 39.

