This is the life! Chrissy Teigen proved she is living it up while on vacation in Bali. The Lip Sync Battle cohost posted a pic of herself topless on her Instagram Story Thursday, July 26, lounging on a chair under an umbrella while breast-feeding son Miles and reading a book. She looks relaxed as can be while multitasking.

Teigen, 32, shared other sweet family vacation moments on her Instagram Story. In the videos, her husband, John Legend, cuddles with Miles, Mom tickles the smiling baby, and the couple’s daughter, 2-year-old Luna, chows down on a hamburger.

Some social media users have criticized Teigen’s intimate breast-feeding pics in the past. When one person complained earlier this month that they didn’t want to see her nursing on Instagram, she did not hesitate to clap back at the hater: “I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by.”

Earlier in the week, the Cravings author defended herself against critics after she and Luna had an encounter with a dangerous bug. Teigen asked her mini-me if she wanted to give the insect a kiss. However, her fans noted that her daughter likely smooched a tarantula hawk, which is not deadly, but its sting is very painful.

The model joked about the incident on her Instagram Story, screenshotting her Twitter responses in the aftermath and singling out a paragraph of research from an article about the tarantula hawk.

While his sister and mom were setting the internet ablaze with controversy, Miles stole a few hearts. The 10-week-old cutie posed in just a diaper, holding his pacifier and giving his best Blue Steel in an Instagram photo posted by Teigen on Wednesday, July 25.

