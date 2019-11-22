



Not amused? Chrissy Teigen was seemingly unimpressed by her husband John Legend’s sexy elf dance moves.

Legend, 40, was getting into the holiday spirit while backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 21. The “All of Me” crooner began to show off his elf dancing abilities while dressed in tight red pants and a sleeveless vest, which he was shirtless beneath.

Legend incorporated pelvic thrusts into his dance routine as he hummed the beginning instrumentals of George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ “Bad To The Bone.” As he continued to do his thing, the camera panned over to the 33-year-old Sports Illustrated model as she watched her spouse with complete disapproval, shaking her head in response.

Legend and Teigen met on the set of the Grammy winner’s 2006 music video, “Stereo.” They immediately hit it off following their 12-hour shoot and have been inseparable ever since.

“I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2014.

The “Ordinary People” hitmaker proposed to Teigen in the Maldives in December 2011. They had a courthouse wedding in September 2013 before jetting off to Italy for a romantic ceremony days later. The couple share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 18 months.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018, Teigen shared how supportive Legend had been during her second pregnancy with Miles. “I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience,” she gushed at the time.

“He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me,” she continued. “I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”