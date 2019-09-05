



Not alone! Chrissy Teigen got real with her Twitter followers about how she balances her career and motherhood.

“Girl I have HELP and a half,” the Bring the Funny judge, 33, tweeted on Tuesday, September 3. “That’s it. There is no way I could have done it without it. I’m so lucky to have it and I don’t know how anyone else does it. I have so much respect for all of you. (Also our amazing set provided an amazing daycare room).”

This came after a Twitter user asked the model, “Can you please talk about working while pregnant, shortly post-pregnancy and away from your babies? I’m watching you on #BringTheFunny and you’re so pro and engaged and focused, and I know your babies were/are small and wanting of you.”

The Utah native shares two children with John Legend — Luna, 3, and Miles, 15 months. Last month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed why she and the EGOT winner, 40, aren’t in any rush to have baby No. 3.

“Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” Teigen wrote on Instagram in August. “These guys are exhausting!”

The Cravings author was singing a different tune in March 2018 while still pregnant with her baby boy, telling Us Weekly exclusively, “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot. … I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

She added, “I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience. He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me. I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”

