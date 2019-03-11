When he’s not mentoring contestants on the new season of Project Runway, Christian Siriano is enjoying quiet nights in with boyfriend Kyle Smith. And the low-key romance suits him just fine.

“It’s great,” Siriano exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bravo show’s New York City premiere on Thursday, March 7. “You know, just, like, fun. Fun love.”

The 33-year-old, who’s a Project Runway alum himself, said that his ideal date night is “doing nothing” with Smith. “That’s the best thing,” he explained. “Just staying on the couch, watching TV. … I’m rewatching Scandal. I don’t know if he’s paying attention, but I’m watching from the very first episode because it really is such a great show!”

That said, Siriano is not racing toward the altar with Smith. When asked if he had any interest in getting married again, he replied, “Oh, my God, not even thinking about it.”

The fashion designer was previously married to Brad Walsh, who announced the end to their two-year marriage in July 2018. “Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated,” Walsh wrote in his Instagram Stories at the time. “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up.”

Siriano’s rep confirmed the breakup at the time. “They’re separated,” the rep told Us in a statement. “They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time.”

Smith first appeared in Instagram photos with Siriano in September, and days later, he praised his new beau’s New York Fashion Week show. “So proud of my babe @csiriano congrats on an amazing show you continue to amaze me each day we’re together ❤️,” he captioned a photo at the time. Siriano commented on the post with seven red heart emojis.

Project Runway season 17 premieres on Bravo Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

