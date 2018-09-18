Christian Siriano has a new man in his life. The designer is dating again four months after his split from his husband of two years, Brad Walsh.

The 32-year-old’s new beau, whose name is seemingly Kyle Smith, based on Instagram, first shared a pic with Siriano on social media on September 7. Days later, he gushed about the Dresses to Dream About author’s New York Fashion Week show.

“So proud of my babe @csiriano congrats on an amazing show you continue to amaze me each day we’re together ❤️,” he captioned a photo kissing him on the cheek on September 9 via Instagram. Siriano commented seven red heart emojis on the post.

More recently, Smith shared a selfie of himself kissing the Project Runaway alum on the cheek on a boat on Tuesday, September 18.

“Can’t even believe how beautiful it is,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Walsh announced in June that he and Siriano called it quits a “bit more than a month ago.”

“I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up,” Walsh, who wed Siriano in a romantic ceremony in Danbury, Connecticut, in July 2016, wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

Siriano’s rep also confirmed the split to Us Weekly in a statement: They’re separated. They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time.”

Last month, the reality TV personalty exclusively spoke to Us about dating again after his marriage ended.

“I hope one day I will,” he told Us at the #BeBowled: Shoe Design Challenge Fashion Show in New York City on August 8. “That’s the goal.”

