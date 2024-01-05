Christina Aguilera is focusing on rest after postponing two of her Las Vegas shows.

“After welcoming you all to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new year flu!!!” the “Beautiful” singer, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 3. “I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest, and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks.”

Aguilera’s residency began with a pair of shows on December 30 and 31, of which she said she is “incredibly proud.” The “Genie in a Bottle” singer also thanked fans, gushing that she is “grateful for all the support and love after opening weekend.”

The show includes performances of her greatest hits throughout her decades-long career. Aguilera couldn’t wait to start this “new chapter” as she welcomed 2024.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm,” she captioned an Instagram video showing her 2023 highlights. “Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Aguilera’s show, which is staged at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit venue located inside the Venetian Resort, is something to behold. Fans get to watch the iconic pop star belt out “Fighter,” “Genie in a Bottle” and other songs from her movie Burlesque while dressed in gorgeous couture costumes. One of the bodysuits she wears on stage was even custom-made by Mugler.

The intimate theater holds 1,000 seats and the room was decked out in purple, mauve and deep red hues that coordinated with Aguilera’s stage outfits and sultry songs.

Xtina isn’t the only one enjoying what Vegas has to offer. She celebrated her 43rd birthday in December 2023 with her 9-year-old daughter, Summer, by her side.

The songstress documented walking into their massive hotel room at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which had been decorated to the nines with pastel pink balloons. Aguilera was all smiles with Summer, whom she shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler. The singer is also a mom to her son, Max, 15, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Jordan Bratman in 2008.