Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Christina Aguilera brought all of her besties to the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The pop star, 43, debuted her Sin City show on Saturday, December 31, at the intimate Voltaire Belle de Nuit venue, which is located inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Aguilera performed her biggest hits, including “Fighter,” “Genie in a Bottle” and numbers from Burlesque while dressed in gorgeous couture frocks. Mugler even designed a custom piece just for Aguilera.

The stage design for the intimate theater — which only seats 1,000 — also matched the upscale vibe. Production designer Derek McLane made sure the venue matched the performer’s couture aesthetic, featuring a “key-hole-themed state that brings mystery and magic” with velvet upholstery and chrome, brass and mirror accents. The room was also decked out in purple, mauve and deep red hues that coordinated with Aguilera’s outfits.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Aguilera rocking the stage in Vegas: