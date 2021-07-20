End of an era! Christina Haack has officially moved out of the Newport Beach, California, home she shared with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Moving day mayhem,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 16, alongside a photo of herself posing with her three children. The HGTV personality shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 22 months, with Anstead, 42.

Haack put the home on the market in April for $6 million and closed the sale in June. “Cheers to a closed sale,” the Flip or Flop host wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you @troyhowardrealestate for doing an excellent job representing me. Now time to find that home on the coast.”

The California native and English TV presenter tied the knot in December 2018 after just over a year of dating. One year after welcoming Hudson, the couple announced their separation in an Instagram post.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Haack wrote in September 2020, alongside a photo of the duo walking into the sunset. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Their divorce was finalized last month, with the former spouses agreeing to share custody of Hudson and to divide up their assets evenly.

Haack has since moved on with real estate agent Joshua Hall. The twosome “have been dating for a few months,” an insider confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month. The pair first met a few years ago at a real estate conference and reconnected in Tennessee in the spring of this year.

Anstead, for his part, has been dating Renée Zellweger since June after meeting on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. The Wheeler Dealers host and the Oscar winner, 52, have since been spotted packing on the PDA while hanging out in Laguna Beach, California.

“He’s excited about life and excited in general,” a source told Us of Anstead earlier this month. “Part of it can be because he’s dating Renée, but he definitely was excited about doing this project and he seems excited to do all the various projects he’s working on.”

On Monday, July 19, Discovery+ released the first trailer for Celebrity IOU Joyride, showing the moment the pair first connected. The premiere episode will show the Judy star as she works with Anstead and his cohost, Cristy Lee, to restore cars as a gift for two special people in her life.