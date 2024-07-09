Former spouses Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have come a long way over time.

“I feel like [Tarek and my husband Josh’s relationship] gotten definitely better throughout the years,” Hall, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, while discussing the new season of Christina on the Coast. “All of us are at a really good spot right now when it comes to coparenting.”

Hall and El Moussa, 42, were married between 2009 and 2018, during which they welcomed daughter Taylor, now 13, and son Brayden, now 8. After the Flip or Flop stars divorced, Tarek found love with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa; they wed in October 2021 before welcoming son Tristan, 17 months. Hall, meanwhile, was married to Ant Antstead, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Hudson, before their 2021 split. She then wed Joshua Hall in April 2023.

Christina and Tarek, who ended Flip or Flip later that year, are preparing to team up again for another HGTV project. Alongside Josh, 43, and Heather, 36, the former couple will compete against one another in The Flip-Off to design fixer-upper properties.

“The good thing about this show in particular is that it’s gonna be fun. It’s a competition,” Christina said on Tuesday. “There’s not gonna be any bad blood no matter what happens. None of us are taking it as seriously to actually get mad about stuff. We just decided to have fun with it no matter what. Because when you’re having fun filming that’s the most important thing, because that’s what the audience is gonna notice.”

Christina further noted that she and Josh only “just started” filming The Flip-Off, which the foursome pitched to HGTV themselves.

“Josh and I started flipping houses in Tennessee. I really missed flipping houses,” Christina said. “It was all of us talking together about what that looks like to do a house-flipping show together; [we] landed on the competition aspect because competition shows do really well for the network, in general. We brought that show to the network and they were super excited. It comes from a time of getting back into flipping and then the coparenting relationship going really well. We’re at a place where we could all do this together and still like each other after.”

According to Christina, coparenting is going well because she and Tarek are all about “putting the kids first.”

“The rest of the stuff is trivial, but ultimately we all just love the children and want them to be happy, thriving individuals,” she said. “It’s really all that matters.”

Christina and Josh are balancing family life and their relationships with new projects on Christina on the Coast, their HGTV design show based in Orange County, California. Christina and her husband also split time in rural Tennessee, which is where they film HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country.

“I really wanted big projects,” she teased to Us of the fifth season of Christina on the Coast. “When the show first started, it was only 30 minutes [and] we only had time to do, like, two spaces. And then, they added more family components, and then we had time to do a little bit more. Right now the network’s wanting a little bit less of family and more of the project. So in that case, I really wanted to do big projects and luckily we got some really big ones —entire homes down to the studs. [We are] really touching the entire part of these houses; long remodels that took, like, a year. I think fans are really gonna like seeing an entire project come together.”

Christina on the Coast season 5 premieres on HGTV and Max on Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson