Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Hall are raring to face off on their new HGTV series, and a new promo shows off their competitive spirit in the most hilarious way.

The women played up their fake feud in a Wednesday, June 26, Instagram skit, which featured the pair singing Big Sean and E-40’s explicit hit “I Don’t F—k With You” at each other. Each sporting black sports bras and athletic skirts, the clip begins with the two pulling into a parking lot before standing face-to-face to lip-sync along to the song.

“I don’t f—k with you,” Hall, 40, mouths at El Moussa, 36, who responds by stating the lyrics, “You little stupid ass bitch, I ain’t f—king with you.” Before driving away, Hall ends the skit by flicking off her fellow home renovator.

The video promotes their upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off, which will also star their respective partners, Tarek El Moussa and Joshua Hall. Set to premiere in early 2025, the show will see the couples compete against each other “to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights,” the show’s description states.

Christina and Tarek, 42, famously starred on HGTV’s Flip or Flop for 10 seasons. The exes — who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8 — parted ways after seven years of marriage in 2016 and finalized their divorce two years later.

Tarek began dating Heather in 2019, and the two married in 2021. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2023 that the spouses had welcomed their first child together, son Tristan. Christina, for her part, welcomed her third child, son Hudson, in 2019 with Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021. She began dating Joshua that same year and the two tied the knot in 2022.

“It’s a little bit weird we’re having a house flipping competition show because they have literally no chance of beating us,” Tarek joked on the June 7 episode of Tamron Hall, to which Heather added, “It’s crazy but everyone is in such a good place and were’ here to give you guys a great show and we’re really excited about it.”

During the interview, Tarek described how he and Christina worked through their ups and downs for the sake of their kids after going from “best friends to archenemies” during their divorce.

“I couldn’t imagine growing up in a family where my parents were divorced and they hated each other because I love my mom, I love my dad,” he explained. “They are divorced, but they still get together, and we do family dinners. And the truth is let the past be the past.”

The two couples have maintained a friendly relationship over the years and have even poked fun at their dynamic with each other. “Heather finally did what Christina has been waiting to do for years … can you guess what that is?” Tarek captioned a May 29 Instagram skit in which he mistook Christina for his wife at a restaurant, resulting in him being slapped in the face by Heather.