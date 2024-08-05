Christina Hall is letting off some steam with her nearest and dearest.

Christina, 41, escaped for a girls’ trip with her friends, Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero, sharing highlights of the group’s mini break via Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4.

The Christina on the Coast star, who filed a petition to divorce her estranged husband, Josh Hall, on July 7, posted several photos and videos including one snap that captured her lying on the ground of a lavish home. Christina, who is seen smiling in the shot as her two friends appear to be dancing beside her, captioned the post, “When it’s been a really good last night.”

A second Instagram Story included a clip of a darkened sky as storms flashed light into the atmosphere. “Southern storms,” Christina captioned the image, hinting that the group may have chosen a southern region to explore over the weekend.

Previous Instagram Stories posted on Saturday, August 3, featured a shot of a grand white house set amid manicured lawns, of which Christina captioned, “How dreamy is this,” before tagging her pals.

Another Saturday post captured the friends standing on a deck together while smiling at the camera. “Much needed girls trip,” Christina wrote before referencing her July 9 birthday. “41 is so good.”

The girls’ trip comes just after Josh, 43, broke his silence regarding the pair’s ongoing divorce.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” Josh wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 2, sharing a selfie with his dog. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

The post continued: “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Josh, who appeared alongside Christina on the HGTV show The Flip Off, filed his own petition to divorce Christina on July 8.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, August 3, that Christina and Josh “haven’t even started negotiations” regarding their divorce.

According to Josh’s court docs, he is seeking an equitable division of assets, including their shared Newport Beach residence as well as rights to Christina’s multiple HGTV series. (The duo wed in 2022 without signing a prenuptial agreement beforehand.)

At the end of July, Christina made it clear via a social media statement that she did not intend to split her personal assets down the middle.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”