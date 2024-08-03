Josh Hall has broken his silence regarding his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Christina Hall.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” Josh, 43, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 2, sharing a melancholy-looking selfie with his dog. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

Christina, 41, and Josh each filed for divorce last month. The Christina on the Coast star filed her petition first, listing their date of separation as July 7. When Josh sent his own court documents, he wrote July 8 as the day that they split.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” Josh added in his Instagram post. “Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, August 3, that Christina and Josh “haven’t even started negotiations” yet regarding their divorce. According to Josh’s court docs, he is seeking an equitable division of assets, including their shared Newport Beach residence and rights to Christina’s multiple HGTV series. (The duo wed in 2022 without signing a prenuptial agreement beforehand.)

Late last month, Christina made it clear via a July social media statement that she did not intend to split her personal assets 50/50.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she wrote via Instagram Story last month. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as youngest son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Concluding her July social media message, Christina claimed that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

According to a second insider on Saturday, Christina and her legal team offered Josh a “seven-figure-plus settlement” that he allegedly turned down.

“His attorney said it was too low,” the source close to Christina told Us.