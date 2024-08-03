Christina Hall and estranged husband Josh Hall are figuring out the terms of their divorce, with the HGTV star allegedly offering a hefty settlement upfront.

“He was offered a seven-figure plus settlement and turned it down,” a source close to Christina, 41, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “His attorney said it was too low.”

Christina and Josh, 43, both filed for divorce last month, listing their date of separation as July 7 and 8, respectively. A second source, however, tells Us that Christina and Josh haven’t even started the proceedings.

“She didn’t offer Josh millions. They haven’t even started negotiations,” the second insider claims. “But if Christina’s truly offering him millions, she can send it in writing through her lawyer.”

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

Neither Christina nor Josh, who wed in 2022, have publicly addressed the alleged divorce settlement. Us has reached out for comment.

When Josh filed his divorce petition, he requested that the rights to the pair’s shared Newport Beach home and Christina’s HGTV shows be divided equally. (Christina and Josh didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.)

Christina later made it clear that she rebuffed Josh’s attempts for half of her earnings.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she wrote via Instagram Story last month. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’ This is personal.”

The Flip or Flop alum shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

In her social media statement at the time, Christina further claimed that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

Related: Christina Hall’s Dating History Over the Years Building her perfect romance! Christina Haack has been open about her ups and downs over the years as she’s fallen in and out of love — and gotten married and divorced twice. The Flip or Flop star was vocal about her dating life following her December 2016 split from Tarek El Moussa, but even more […]

A third source previously told Us that Christina and Josh have had issues “for a while.”

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the insider said. “[She] was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

Amid the divorce, Christina is staying busy with her HGTV commitments. She is currently filming The Flip Off with Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

“The good thing about this show in particular is that it’s gonna be fun. It’s a competition,” Christina exclusively told Us days before breaking up with Josh. “There’s not gonna be any bad blood no matter what happens. None of us are taking it as seriously to actually get mad about stuff. We just decided to have fun with it no matter what. Because when you’re having fun filming that’s the most important thing, because that’s what the audience is gonna notice.”

Josh was initially slated to join Christina on The Flip Off but will no longer be involved amid the divorce.

With reporting by Sarah Jones and Andrea Simpson