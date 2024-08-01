Christina Hall is all ears on suggestions for ex-husband Ant Anstead to replace her current, estranged husband Joshua Hall on her new HGTV show, The Flip Off.

“How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof,” one user commented on a July post on Christina’s Instagram account. “If it happens, I need some credit. Lol”

Christina, 41, responded to the fan toying with the idea.

“LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin,” the HGTV personality quipped.

The Flip Off is Christina’s upcoming series that reunites her with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Christina was married to Tarek for seven years before their 2016 split. The exes share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. Following her breakup with Tarek, Christina moved on with Anstead in 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson, the following year.

The twosome filed for divorce in 2020, which was finalized one year later. In 2022, Christina and Anstead fought over custody of Hudson. The exes have joint legal and physical custody of their son.

The new series was set to feature Joshua, 44. However, Us Weekly confirmed that production was moving forward without Joshua amid his ongoing divorce from Christina.

In July, Christina filed for a dissolution of marriage citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split according to docs obtained by Us. Joshua also filed his own paperwork that same day.

In his filing, Joshua asked the court for all rights to his property before he and Christina tied the knot in 2022. He is also seeking equal division of community property acquired during the marriage which includes the pair’s Newport Beach, California, house and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted during the marriage.

Days after news broke of the duo’s split, Christina broke her silence in a lengthy social media post.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Christina wrote via her Instagram Story in July.

She continued: “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Days later, Christina took to Instagram again, slamming a TMZ article saying that Joshua was “blindsided and heartbroken” by their split.

“‘Huh … I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐,” she wrote. “Hmm … something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”