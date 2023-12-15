Christina Hall got stitches after slicing her hand open during a night out with her friends.

“Fun night,” the HGTV star, 40, captioned a photo via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 15, that showed her dinner companions, which included her husband, Joshua Hall, and four other friends.

“Until I knocked over a martini glass and had to get stitches. Just in time for the holidays,” she added, showing a photo of her hand with bandages wrapped around her palm.

Despite the injury, the Christina in the Country star focused on the fabulous evening she spent with her inner circle at the trendy Newport Beach eatery Set Steak and Sushi. A separate photo showed the group holding Champagne glasses and Christina cozied up to Josh, 43, at the table.

The couple wed in April 2022, less than one year after they started dating. Before that, Christina was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2022, and they share son Hudson, 4. Her first marriage was to former Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two kids: daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.

Since moving on with Josh, Christina is happier than ever and has learned a lot about herself throughout her ups and downs.

“Things that I put up with in my 20s are things I’d never put up with in my 40s,” the Christina on the Coast star exclusively told Us Weekly in a July issue. “In my relationship right now, we’re able to communicate, not get emotionally overwhelmed and speak nicely to each other. Some things come with maturity. It definitely helps.”

Christina gushed that she’s a lot “calmer” around Joshua, pointing to his “protective” nature. She also appreciates how her partner has stepped up to help with her three children.

“Josh has taken on stepdad duties with love and integrity and that’s big for me,” the house flipper said about the pair being a “tag team” to tackle daily tasks. “If one of us has something going on, the other is like, ‘Yeah, no problem, I got this.’”

Christina has shared custody with exes Tarek, 42, and Ant, 44, and she uses the time without her children to work on her marriage, explaining, “When we don’t have the kids, we have time to ourselves and that’s something that keeps our relationship strong.”