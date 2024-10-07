Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley, are sealing their first wedding anniversary with a kiss.

“Happy Anniversary @david__woolley,” Brown, 52, captioned their joint Monday, October 7, Instagram post. “Gosh, I love you. It’s been incredible to have you as my partner. I feel so blessed to be married to you and I look forward to the rest of our lives together. #happyanniversary #letsdothisforever #keepsmelaughing #lovesme #blessed #wife.”

Alongside the message, Brown shared a series of snaps from their married life. In one image, she and Woolley posed on their wedding day with their loved ones, while in another they locked lips.

Brown and Woolley exchanged vows in Utah in October 2023, less than one year after going public with their romance. While making his Sister Wives debut in December 2023 during part 4 of the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special, Woolley recalled the early stages of his and Brown’s relationship.

“When I met her, it was just instant,” Woolley told the camera during the episode. “We would talk for hours and hours. No drama. Believe it or not.”

He quipped that Brown manifested him after she envisioned her dream man to be “bald, tattoos and driving a motorcycle.” Woolley, who is bald and has tattoos, also joked that when Brown found out he used to have a motorcycle “she about fell on the floor.”

Nearly one year later, Brown recapped their first date during an October episode of Sister Wives.

“The first time that I got on [the app], I met David. His pictures were beautiful. It was him with these eyes,” she said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the moment.

Related: Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley‘s Relationship Timeline Christine Brown has gushed about her strong connection with David Woolley following her split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit TLC series with Kody, surprised fans when she announced their breakup in November 2021. Christine, who shares six children with the polygamist, dove back into […]

“Pictures do not do him justice. His eyes were beautiful,” she continued, revealing that she exclaimed about how handsome he was when they met. “We’re walking into the restaurant, and I go, ‘I just have to tell you, I think your eyes are beautiful.’ Just like that!”

Despite Brown’s embarrassment at the remark, she said Woolley wanted to be beside her during their meal.

“He’s like, ‘This is kind of far away. Let’s get closer to each other,’” Brown said, telling producers that she and Woolley talked about “everything” on their date. “It went so great!”

Before her wedding to Woolley, Christine was spiritually married to ex-husband Kody Brown from 1994 to 2021. The exes share six children: son Paedon, 26, and daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14. (Woolley, for his part, has eight children of his own from a prior relationship.)