Christine Brown’s recap of her first date with now-husband David Woolley is pure joy — and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the unfiltered moment.

“It’s crazy. I’m so excited,” Christine, 53, tells the TLC cameras in Us’ sneak peek at the Sunday, October 6, episode of Sister Wives, bubbling over with happiness after meeting David, 60, in person.

Christine is giddy as she details how she went to breakfast with David after talking to him for a month on a dating app for people with kids.

“The first time that I got on [the app], I met David. His pictures were beautiful. It was him with these eyes,” she says swooning over how David looked in his profile.

Christine can’t stop smiling as she recounts what it was like seeing him in person after being captivated by his eyes.

“Pictures do not do him justice. His eyes were beautiful,” she recalls, revealing that she blurted out how handsome he was the moment they met.

Christine admits, “We’re walking into the restaurant, and I go, ‘I just have to tell you, I think your eyes are beautiful.’ Just like that!” She covers her eyes with embarrassment while recalling the moment.

The compliment was well received, and once they got to the table, David wanted to be right beside Christine.

“He’s like, ‘This is kind of far away. Let’s get closer to each other,’” Christine says of the intimate seating arraignment, telling producers she and David talked about “everything” that day. “It went so great!” she adds while letting out a squeal.

Prior to meeting David, Christine was spiritually married to Kody Brown from 1994 to 2021. The exes share six children, son Paedon, 26, and daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14.

As Christine and Kody’s divorce played out on Sister Wives, Christine dipped her toe back into the dating pool. She introduced her fans to David via social media in February 2023. David, who has eight children from a prior relationship, proposed that April.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine said in a statement at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

The couple tied the knot in Utah in October 2023, less than one year after going public. David made his Sister Wives debut that December during part 4 of the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special.

“When I met her, it was just instant,” David recalled during the December 2023 episode of connecting with Christine on their first date. “We would talk for hours and hours. No drama. Believe it or not.”

He also teased that Christine manifested him after previously saying that her dream man was “bald, tattoos and driving a motorcycle.” David, who is bald and has tattoos, revealed in the tell-all when Christine found out he used to have a motorcycle “she about fell on the floor.”

While Christine’s life has blossomed since meeting David, Kody’s has continued to fall apart. Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, announced their separation in December 2022, and his first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed their split in January 2023. Kody, 55, is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.