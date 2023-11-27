Sister Wives star Christine Brown is grateful polygamy brought her sister wife Janelle Brown, but that doesn’t mean she is longing for the lifestyle.

“No, no, no, no. I love a monogamy,” Christine, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month when asked whether she is misses plural marriage.

Christine called her and husband David Woolley’s monogamous relationship “wonderful and beautiful” and something she is “loving.” Christine wed Woolley, 59, in October, nearly two years after she announced her split from plural husband Kody Brown in November 2021.

The reality star revealed that prior to her and Woolley’s nuptials he “knew about” polygamy and had watched a few episodes of Sister Wives. “And he knew we weren’t going to do it at all,” Christine said of the couple’s decision to forgo a plural relationship. “[We’re like] No, no no no.”

She further explained to Us, “I love that living polygamy brought me Janelle,” noting that she told her now-spouse on their second date how important Janelle, 54, is in her world.

“I was like, ‘I was a polygamist. I was a third wife. Janelle’s in my life. She’s my sister wife. She’s always going to be my sister wife. She’s just part of the package and she’s going to be my life forever. And so you guys have to get along and everything,’” Christine recalled. “And they do. They get along great.”

Janelle, who confirmed her split from Kody, 54, in December 2022, exclusively told Us that Woolley is “really great” and has easily fit into their blended family.

“The kids like him. I think [my daughter] Maddie and [son-in-law] Caleb met him and they’re like, ‘Oh mom, he’s just a bro. He’s just a guy,’” Janelle said of Woolley’s dynamic with everyone. “The more we spend time with him, the more they’re like, ‘Wow, he’s really great.’ So, it’s been kind of a seamless thing [and] almost how it was supposed to be.”

Janelle and Christine both share six children with Kody. They are also moms to Meri Brown’s one child and Robyn Brown’s five kids. Meri, 52, for her part announced her split from Kody in January. Robyn, 45, is still legally married to the patriarch.

While Christine is all-in on monogamy, Janelle told Us this month that she hasn’t ruled out a plural relationship in the future.

“I still have all my beliefs, but I don’t necessarily think that there’s a plural marriage in my future,” she explained. “I mean, if God brings me an opportunity, I would consider it. But again, I just don’t even fathom dating, let alone getting married again. So, I guess we’ll just see.”

Part 2 of Sister Wives: 1-on-1 airs on TLC Sunday, December 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

