Christine Brown knew she found something special with husband David Woolley after their first outing.

“On the way home from the date, I realized, ‘Oh, this is it. He’s The One,'” the Sister Wives star, 51, said in an interview with E! News published on Monday, January 1. “And so I had another date that night scheduled. And I canceled it.”

After her November 2021 split from husband Kody Brown, Christine initially planned on just having fun and dating casually, but things changed when she and Woolley matched on a dating website for single parents. (Christine shares six children with Kody: son Paedon, 25, and daughters, Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.)

“I met David and I realized this is the ice cream flavor that I had in mind,” she gushed on Monday. “And it was perfect.”

Christine revealed that after that first date, she and David “synched up” and she had a gut feeling that they were meant to be. The reality star was using a matchmaker service at the time and canceled that as well.

“And I called my matchmaker and I’m like, ‘We’re done. I’m done. I don’t need your help anymore,'” she shared.

Christine made her romance with Woolley official in February 2023 as the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The twosome’s bond only grew stronger as time passed. In October 2023, Christine and Woolley tied the knot. Five of Christine’s kids were in attendance. According to photos obtained by Us Weekly, Gwendlyn and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, were not present for the nuptials. Kody and current wife Robyn Brown also did not attend his ex’s wedding.

In December, Woolley made his debut on the TLC series for part 4 of the Sister Wives: 1-on-1. As Kody claimed that Christine was “Machiavellian” throughout their relationship, Woolley had his wife’s back.

“He’s definitely wrong [about] her being backstabbing and stuff like. No, she’s not that at all. I don’t see that,” Woolley said of Kody’s perception. “And I’m a people person. I can read people. She’s not that way at all. She is really good.”

Woolley and Christine will return to the show later this week as Sister Wives will air a two-part special for Christine and Woolley’s wedding on Sunday, January 7.