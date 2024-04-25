Chynna Phillips revealed that she will be having surgery to remove a 14-inch tumor from her leg.

“The one thing that I never imagined could happen to me did. I am so upset with myself for not seeing the writing on the wall,” Phillips captioned a video titled “My Worst Fear Came True 😪” uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, April 22. “This goes to show that it could actually happen to anybody! Join me on my California walk around the holy block as I process all that’s happened.”

While on her walk, Phillips shared that she needed to get surgery on her leg in the next few months.

“I have a tumor in my left leg. I’ve had it since I was a little girl. They don’t know if I was born with it or not. It’s totally benign, but it is large,” the singer, 56, said while she was taking a walk in her neighborhood. “I’m talking very, very large. It’s like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide.”

Related: Phillips Family's Controversies Over the Years: Incest Allegations and More The Phillips family’s history is full of dark chapters, from abuse allegations to drug and alcohol addiction. Mackenzie Phillips and Chynna Phillips, who are both daughters of the Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, laughed about being labeled one of the “most dysfunctional” families in Hollywood during a December 2023 conversation shared via Chynna’s […]

Phillips shared that while her surgery is “eight weeks away” she is nervous about the procedure because it requires anesthesia.

“I am absolutely petrified of anesthesia, and I don’t know, I just feel like it’s the closest thing to death going under,” she explained. “I mean, it actually is. It’s the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way for me to be processing anesthesia but I can’t help it.”

The musician shared that this would not be the first time she received anesthesia. She recalled having it administered several other times including when she had her breast implants removed and four previous surgeries on her leg.

“This will be my fifth surgery on my leg,” she confessed. “Look I’m not complaining I’m just saying I’ve had lots of surgeries. I’m sick of it. I don’t like anesthesia and I’m just kind of going in kicking and screaming.”

Phillips shared that while she is anxious about the procedure, she should focus her energy by turning her “worries into prayers.”

Related: Billy Baldwin and Wife Chynna Phillips’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips have experienced a few bumps in their relationship over the years. The actor and the Wilson Phillips singer met in 1991 before boarding a flight to New York. Phillips recalled in 2021 that Baldwin asked her out when they arrived at baggage claim. They tied the knot […]

“I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know. But it just sucks they have to make a brand-new incision, and I already have a huge 1-foot scar on my left left leg, and now I’m going to have one on the interior of my left leg,” she said in the clip. “It’s just frustrating, but it’s all going to work out just fine. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Phillips has faced a fair share of ups and downs this year. In January, the songwriter announced that she and husband Billy Baldwin were experiencing a “real struggle” in their marriage. Phillips admitted that the couple, who have been married for 29 years, had separated for six months at one point. Chynna’s sister, Bijou Phillips, meanwhile, filed for divorce from estranged husband Danny Masteron in September 2023, two months after he was sentenced to prison for 30 years following his sexual assault trial.