Claire Foy’s marriage is over. The Crown star has split from her husband, Stephen Campbell Moore, four years after they wed.

“We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another,” the pair reportedly said in a joint statement to U.K.’s Metro on Thursday, February 22.

Foy, 33, and Moore, 40, started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of Season Of The Witch. The wed in 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Ivy Rose.

News of their split comes weeks after it was revealed Moore had surgery to remove a brain tumor at the end of 2016.

“You realize you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse. My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them,” Moore told The Sun on January 28.

“But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong because every part of you is saying that nothing will … Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief,” he added.

It was announced in October that Olivia Colman will take over for Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown for the Netflix’s series third and fourth seasons. She is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in a film called First Man, which will be directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle.

