On the road to recovery! Clare Crawley gave an update on how she is doing after obtaining a concussion.

“I think I survived the night, so I’m doing pretty good,” the 39-year-old hairdresser said in an Instagram Stories video on Sunday, January 10. “I do have a really bad headache though, which is not the greatest.”

The former Bachelorette then shared photos and videos from her beach day with fiancé Dale Moss. She also gushed about the pair’s rooftop view from the La Jolla beachfront home they are staying at.

Crawley posted a video to Instagram of how her concussion mishap went down on Sunday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 32, was shown lifting his soon-to-be-wife off the ground, but he accidentally bumped her head on the ceiling. He then proceeded to hold her close and protect her head while slowly bringing her down.

“It’s fine, I’m fine,” she captioned the clip, in which she was later shown lying on the ground as she said, “I’m concussed.”

Moss lifted her off the ground and then sweetly planted a kiss on Crawley’s forehead. The duo then wrapped their arms around each other. “You did that on purpose!” she said while playfully slapping her future husband across the chest, as the ex-athlete responded, “I would never do that on purpose!”

While the head bump wasn’t the best way to kick off the new year, the twosome have a lot to look forward to. After getting engaged during a November 2020 episode of The Bachelorette, Crawley dished on the pair’s wedding plans.

“I’m like, ‘So here’s my wedding dress idea and here’s the day that I wanna get married’ and he’s like, ‘OK!’ I mean everything is like, he truly is, like, the yin to my yang,” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that same month. “I’m passionate, I’m heated, I get intense with everything and he can hang with me, but he’s very even-keeled and very reasonable and just kind of levels me out to some extent. … I would literally marry him tomorrow if I could.”

The twosome also revealed that they were officially house hunting together. She shared a glimpse at the milestone with a Boomerang via her Instagram Stories, where she posed in front of a mirror as Moss was shown walking upstairs. She also posted a video of the retired NFL star excitedly entering one of the home’s rooms, writing, “Woo! Someone’s excited.”