Oops! Clare Crawley turned to her fans for advice after fiancé Dale Moss accidentally hit her head on the ceiling.

The former Bachelorette, 39, posted an Instagram video of the cringe-worthy moment on Sunday, January 10. “It’s fine, I’m fine,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Moss, 32, lifted Crawley off the ground, knocking her head into the ceiling in the process. He then cradled her head in his hands before she jokingly fell to the floor. “Clare’s concussed,” he quipped, offering her a hand and kissing her forehead.

“You did that on purpose,” she teased, hitting him. He replied, “I would never do it on purpose.”

Crawley asked fans via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 9, “How do you know you have a concussion?”

The reality star was not pleased with the responses. “I definitely shouldn’t have read my DMs. I feel like it is one step away from WebMD in there, and people are telling me I shouldn’t be falling asleep, I need to go to the ER,” she explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Sunday. “I’m just — What?”

She added: “In all fairness, I asked you guys and you answered, which I appreciate. But I’m a hypochondriac so it’s like, ‘Do I need to go to the ER?’”

Crawley and Moss met during season 16 of The Bachelorette. They got engaged early in filming and left the show together. Tayshia Adams then replaced the hairstylist and accepted a proposal from Zac Clark later in the season.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum and the former football player sparked marriage speculation in December 2020. “Nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband,” she said on her Instagram Story at the time.

In a separate post, she clarified that the two were still merely engaged. “Slip of the tongue!” she wrote. “We aren’t married!”

Crawley admitted during a November 2020 episode of The Bachelorette that she took offense to the backlash surrounding the quick nature of their relationship. “I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core,” she noted, holding back tears. “To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.”