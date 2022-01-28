Heating up? Following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss, Clare Crawley has seemingly moved on with another Bachelorette alum: Blake Monar.

“A safe man comes into your life & loves you correctly,” the 40-year-old California native’s cryptic Instagram Story message read on Friday, January 28.

The reposted quote continued: “No sneaky stuff. No half love. No extra females. No inconsistency. Just you and only you, sis.”

While Crawley did not further elaborate on her social media message, she was photographed with Monar, 31, several hours earlier.

“Worlds worse carpool karaoke [sic] duo @clarecrawley,” the StatumStyle founder shared via his Instagram Story on Thursday, January 27, alongside a clip of the twosome belting We Three’s “Half Hearted” in the car.

In a second clip, Monar posted a video of the former Bachelorette grooving to another track, writing, “We have a lyrical dancer on our hands.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum and the Arizona native first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together earlier this month.

“Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed,” Crawley captioned a social media video from her trip to Indiana on January 9. In the clip, she went shopping and bowling with her former suitor. (Monar was eliminated during the second week of her season on the ABC dating series, which aired in October 2020.)

Monar, for his part, replied to her upload at the time, writing, “How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back @clarecrawley?”

News of their budding friendship — and possible romance — comes several months after Crawley split from Moss, 33, for a second time.

“We want somebody to love us how hard we love them and when it’s not reciprocated or it’s not done to that level or in that way, it’s hard to process that,” the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant said about her and Moss’ breakup during an October 2021 appearance on Jana Kramer‘s “Whine Down” podcast. “It’s hurtful, especially when they’re saying one thing and doing another. That especially stings extra because it’s like, ‘Ugh how could you do that to somebody you love?’ It’s hard to comprehend things like that.”

Crawley and the former football player got engaged during a November 2020 episode of The Bachelorette after a whirlwind courtship. However, by January 2021, they had called it quits. After a brief reconciliation, the former couple split for good that September.

