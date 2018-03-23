As if! Clueless director Amy Heckerling may not vote for Stacey Dash, but she still loves and respects the woman she worked with on the iconic 1995 teen movie. Us Weekly spoke to the filmmaker at the Metrograph Theater second anniversary event in New York on Thursday, March 22, and she opened up about what she thinks of the Dionne portrayer’s run for office.

“I love her personally. I don’t think we agree on many issues, but she’s a sweet, wonderful woman,” Heckerling told Us. “Intelligent and hard-working. I think she’s a wonderful person.”

She continued, “Whatever it is that she’s done and believes in has kept her going from being in a teen flick in the ‘90s to now, here we are still interested and talking about it. So my hat’s off to her. If I was running for office, I would have a very different platform, but I have nothing but love and respect for her.”

Dash filed paperwork to run for U.S. Congress in California in February. The Hill reported that the Clueless alum will be running as a Republican for California’s 44th Congressional District in the November 2018 election.

“Formal statements coming,” the Congress hopeful tweeted on February 26. “For those mocking for the district I live in…open your minds. It’s time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people.”

Dash was a conservative commentator on Fox News for three years. Her views on hot-button topics, including President Obama’s stance on terrorism and #OscarsSoWhite, were often met with controversy, and her contract with the network was not renewed in January 2017.

