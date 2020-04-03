Colbie Caillat Ends Engagement to Justin Young After 10-Year Romance

It’s over. Colbie Caillat announced her split from longtime love Justin Young after 10 years together.

The “Bubbly” singer, 34, confirmed the end of her years-long romance via Instagram on Thursday, April 2. The breakup indicated that the exes have called off their engagement as well.

“This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship,” a joint message from the former couple read. “We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have.”

The split statement continued, “It will be hard, but oftentimes the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow. We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together.”

Young, 41, posted the same statement to his own Instagram page.

The former couple began dating while touring together in 2009, the year she released her second studio album, Breakthrough. The Hawaii native was Caillat’s guitarist and musical director.

Speaking to Billboard about Young in June 2011, Caillat admitted that their romance came as “a surprise” to both of them. “He was the guy who warms me up and talks with the band, so we had to work together more than we ever had,” she explained at the time. “And all of a sudden, I noticed I would change my outfit a few times before I would rehearse with him.

The Grammy winner continued, “I would get butterflies when he would walk on the tour bus or when he’d talk to me or anything like that. We eventually talked about it, and then we started dating.”

Young proposed to Caillat in May 2015 while they were vacationing in Bermuda for the “Realize” singer’s 30th birthday. “This sweet man asked me to be his lobster….and I said yes :),” she captioned the Instagram update, referencing Friends’ reference for soulmates in the engagement post’s caption.

Thereafter, the “Lucky” singer told ABC News Radio in July 2015 that she wanted their wedding to not have “stress involved or a lot of pressure.”

“For my wedding day, I don’t really want it to be like this huge ceremony where I stress out and everything has to be perfect, ‘cause I’ve seen it happen to a lot of my friends,” she explained. “So we’re trying to figure out a really creative, unique way to make it fun but simple and small.”