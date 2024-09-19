Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, have been singing each other’s praises since the ‘90s.

“My husband is my ‘90s crush,” Daniel, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly while at 90s Con celebrating her time on Sweet Valley High. “We’ve been together since the ‘90s.”

Hauser, meanwhile, had the perfect reply to his wife’s sweet remark. “She was my ‘90s crush, and still is to this day,” he exclusively told Us while promoting his coffee brand, Free Rein.

Hauser and Daniel began dating in the early ‘90s and tied the knot in 2006. In their almost 20-year marriage, the couple have welcomed three children together: Ryland, 19, Colt, 16, and Steely, 11.

While stepping out for the Golden Globes in January 2023, the couple exclusively shared their secret to their long-lasting romance with Us.

“I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant,” Daniel said. “He’s always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He’s like, ‘No, no, no, let’s go. We gotta keep the fire.’”

While he appreciated his wife’s compliment, Hauser noted that Daniel puts in just as much effort when it comes to keeping the spark alive.

“For me, I would say it’s honestly just — it’s a two-way street,” he explained. “Being able to listen to each other, make sure that people are acknowledged in a relationship — and we have kids too — especially making sure that you give each other time, that she’s not running to the ground. I work really hard, but at the same time too, she’s at home [doing] the parenting thing. So I’m eternally grateful to have her in my life.”

Daniel has also been a champion of Hauser’s professional endeavors, including his TV romance with Kelly Reilly on Yellowstone. (Hauser has played the role of Rip since Yellowstone’s 2018 premiere.)

“I love their characters together,” she gushed about Rip and Reilly’s Beth at the time. “They’re awesome. She’s such a great person.”

Hauser and Daniels’s children — who he noted have “grown up in the last five years” — sang a different tune about watching their dad on the screen.

“They’re like, ‘Whatever, come home, dad,’” Hauser joked, while Daniel noted that their kids just “wanna eat breakfast” instead.

Their daughter is also not too thrilled with watching Hauser’s character locking lips with Reilly.

“I can say our daughter does not like seeing Cole kiss Beth on this show,” Daniel told Us.​ “It makes her really uncomfortable.”

With reporting by Kat Pettibone and Brody Brown