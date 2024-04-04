Cole Sprouse says his former Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa are his and girlfriend Ari Fournier’s relationship role models.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Ari and I have gotten so close to you and Mark because I think you guys represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable, especially in 2024,” Sprouse, 31, told Ripa, 53, on the Tuesday, March 2, episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast. “Those definitions of masculinity and femininity are changing so rapidly for our generations and younger and I think we both see you guys as such a testament to the power of that.”

Sprouse went on to tell Ripa that he’s thankful for his current relationship, which began in 2021.

“Here’s what I will say and I’m sure you understand this with Mark too,” he explained. “When real compatibility comes into your life, it makes almost everything in the past feel like a lesson or a stepping stone to what you’ve arrived to now, and I think this is the first time in my life at least, and I’m not putting any of it on a timetable, but the first time where I’ve been so wholly and completely able to be myself in a relationship and I think that is a tremendous testament to her and the way she carries herself.”

When Ripa brought up the topic of marriage, the actor remained coy about the duo’s plans, but pointed out that he’s the only unmarried Sprouse after his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, tied the knot with Barbara Palvin in July 2023.

“I’m getting this question all the time and I will say Ari, with her eternal gracefulness and elegance, has never put any pressure on a situation, especially from a public perspective at all and I love that,” Cole disclosed. “We’re taking it one day at a time.”

Ripa exclaimed that if and when the couple is ready to walk down the aisle, she and Consuelos, 53, who have been married almost 28 years, would be happy to be part of it as they are both ordained ministers.

Cole jokingly replied that if they were to get married, he wouldn’t be able to choose between Ripa and Consuelos. “I think the way I imagined it was you’re on Mark’s shoulders, both of you are in one giant trench coat, and you’re doing it at the same time would be ideal,” he joked.

Cole and Fournier first sparked dating rumors in February 2021 when the twosome were spotted at brunch in Canada. Fournier later revealed via Instagram that the couple’s first date was actually one month prior in January. Since then, they have gone Instagram official, celebrated birthdays together, gone on vacations and most recently hit up the red carpet of Cole’s movie Lisa Frankenstein this past February.

Their romance came after Cole split from Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart. The pair portrayed of and off love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, respectively, for the show’s seven seasons. Consuelos, meanwhile, played Hiram Lodge from seasons 2 to 7, with Ripa making a brief cameo as his mistress.