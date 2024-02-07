Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier’s Relationship Timeline

Cole Sprouse’s life got a whole lot sweeter when he began dating model Ari Fournier in 2021.

The twosome sparked romance speculation in February 2021 when they were spotted together in Vancouver, Canada. Their relationship, however, began one month prior after Sprouse and Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart called it quits in March 2020.

The actor hinted in March 2022 that the “public currency” that surrounded his split from Reinhart led him to keeping his romance with Fournier even more private.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” Sprouse told GQ at the time as to how he handles the scrutiny now. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

While Sprouse rarely shares photos of Fournier on social media, they do occasionally gush over one another on their birthdays or anniversary.

Scroll down to relive Sprouse and Fournier’s relationship from the beginning:

February 2021

The twosome were spotted at brunch in Canada, sparking dating rumors. Fournier later revealed via Instagram that their first date was that January.

July 2021

“Time to piss off the 14yos again,” Sprouse wrote via his Instagram Story, sharing two photos of Fournier. His caption was seemingly a response to fans being upset that he was dating someone new.

August 2021

The model went Instagram official with Sprouse on his birthday. “I’m very happy you were born ❤️ Happy birthday my love @colesprouse,” Fournier captioned a series of photos with her boyfriend.

August 2022

The following year, both Fournier and Sprouse shared birthday tributes for one another as they are both born in the same month.

“Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you,” Fournier wrote via Instagram on August 4. “I’m truly the luckiest girl in the world 🤍 Happy birthday my love, here’s to 30 🎉❤️‍🔥.”

Sprouse returned the favor on August 28, writing in his own post, “Happy birthday to the incredible @ariloufournier. The apple of my eye. The slaw to my cole. The brussel to my sprouse. The feast to my famine. Love you baby. Two full circles around the great big buffet heat lamp in the sky. ❤️.”

January 2023

“2 years??! Someone please explain to me how did it go by so fast 🫀❤️,” Fournier wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo booth strip of snaps kissing Sprouse.

July 2023

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum brought Fournier as his date to his twin brother, Dylan Spouse’s wedding. Dylan married Barbara Palvin in her home country of Hungary.

“Most special time in Hungary celebrating Dylan and Barbara 🤍,” Fournier captioned a series of snaps from the ceremony. “It was such a privilege having quality time with everyone and learning the Hungarian wedding traditions.”

August 2023

Fournier gave fans another look at her and Cole at Dylan’s wedding while toasting to his birthday. “I’m so lucky to share this life with you. Currently eating our bento boxes and holding hands in the park ❤️ I love you, happy birthday my love,” she wrote via social media.

January 2024

In honor of their anniversary, Fournier shared a photos of her travels with Cole over the years. “3 years today with my special person,” she wrote via Instagram. “I love discovering this world with you 🤍 @colesprouse.”

February 2024

Fournier and Palvin joined Dylan in celebrating Cole’s starring role in Lisa Frankenstein by attending the movie’s Hollywood premiere. Fournier gushed over her boyfriend via Instagram after the event, revealing she is “so proud” of him and his work.