It’s over for Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham. The pair have split after six months of marriage, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Jeff and Colton have been having relationship issues since a couple months after the wedding,” the insider tells Us. “Since Colton stopped talking to a lot of his old friends, he was getting really depressed and didn’t feel like himself.”

The source adds that the Arrow actor, 29, recently went out with his friends to a gay bar in Los Angeles and “told people that he was single.”

Haynes and Leatham, 46, wed in October 2017 in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner at a Palm Springs hotel. Celebrity guests at the lavish wedding also included Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna and Chelsea Clinton. Leatham proposed to Haynes in March 2017 with the help of Cher.

The celebrity florist has been noticeably absent from Haynes’s Instagram in recent weeks, and Haynes recently deleted multiple photos with his spouse. The duo also unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

The last photo of Leatham on Haynes’ Instagram is from January 21.

“On this day…many moons ago…I met the love of my life @jeffleatham in Paris…here’s to love, laughter, & happily ever after,” he wrote at the time. “Happy anniversary boo bah.”

Haynes, whose mother died from liver complications in March 2018, recently posted a preview of a song titled “Man It Sucks” on Thursday, May 3.

“Man it sucks / When someone figures out your games and don’t wanna play ‘em no more / We’re crying in our bed and making our way to the floor / Man it sucks,” he sings. “And I don’t like when you’re staying out all night and never answer your phone / I follow you around the world just to be left alone / And man it sucks.”

