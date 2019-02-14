Not here for this. Colton Underwood spoke out about leaving a charity event early after being harassed.

“San Diego. I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” the Bachelor star, 27, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 14. “I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

He concluded: “I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal. I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello. Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF.”

The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, the reality star’s cystic fibrosis charity, cohosted the Legacy Pack Launch Party in San Diego on Wednesday, February 13. Fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Tanner Tolbert and Blake Horstmann, also attended the event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Underwood shared his excitement about the party. “I’m on my way to San Diego … looking forward to an amazing event at Mavericks tonight to celebrate the launch of 65 Roses Rosé & my new pack with @puravidabracelets to support @coltonslegacy – all proceeds from tonight support everyone living with CF,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ll see you there.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum and Kufrin — he competed on her season of The Bachelorette — spoofed the dating series on her Instagram Story during the event. “Gentlemen, it’s the final rose of tonight,” she captioned a video of her ex holding a single stem. “@coltonunderwood, when you’re ready …”

Yrigoyen, who got engaged to Kufrin, 28, during the season 14 finale, feigned disbelief when Underwood sent him packing in the Instagram Story video, as the pals tried to contain their laughter. The trio later noshed on tacos together in another clip.

The Bachelorette winner, 29, added on his own Instagram Story on Thursday: “Haha great time last night @coltonunderwood.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

