Fans are speculating that something is going on between Colton Underwood and Madison Prewett after his split from Cassie Randolph.

It’s been a little over a month since the former Bachelor star and Randolph called it quits, but fans of the ABC dating franchise have pointed out recent friendly interactions between Underwood, 28, and Prewett, 24, who appeared on Peter Weber‘s season earlier this year.

The former beauty queen, who like Underwood is a devoted Christian, broke things off with Pilot Pete, 28, when she told him she couldn’t continue on the show if he shared a fantasy suite with two other contestants. He went on to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss but broke things off because he still had feelings for Prewett. Weber and the Auburn, Alabama, native said during the “After the Final Rose” episode in March that they were going to give their romance another try but called it quits days later.

But Bachelor Nation thinks she’s had her eye on Underwood for a while.

Back on March 11, 2019, almost a year before she appeared on The Bachelor, Prewett tagged him in a post on Instagram, leading to speculation that she was interested in the former football player.

More recently, the former Price Is Right contestant posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, about FaithSocial, an online Christian community for people from all different faith backgrounds, which she said has given her “a lot of encouragement and hope.”

“Amen!” Underwood commented on her post, prompting Prewett to reply with a prayer hands emoji.

Two days later, the Indianapolis native shared his own faith-based post in which he shared a photo of himself drinking coffee at sunrise and wrote that “glorifying and enjoying God is a higher priority than maintaining a tidy, structured life.”

“Give up your striving to keep everything under control—an impossible task and a waste of precious energy,” he added. “Let Him prepare you for the day that awaits you and point you in the right direction. He is with you continually, so don’t be intimidated by fear. Though it stalks you, it cannot harm you, as long as you cling to his hand.”

“So good,” Prewett commented on his post.

Her response got more than 100 comments, mostly from fans shipping the pair as a couple.

“When you’re ready, she’s the one!!” one commenter advised Underwood while another declared them a “perfect match.”

The pair certainly have their beliefs in common. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday, June 15, while promoting the launch of FaithSocial’s app, Prewett revealed the main thing she’s looking for in a future partner.

“I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me,” she said. “That’s going to be something that’s a make or break.”

Underwood, who revealed he was a virgin while appearing on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, announced his split from Randolph, 25, on May 29.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” he wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

The split came two months after Underwood lived with Randolph’s family in Huntington Beach, California, while recovering from COVID-19.

“Cassie and Colton have a great friendship, but that’s what it was for most of their relationship,” an insider told Us last month. “They just made good partners and really great friends. Friends around Colton and Cassie knew this was coming for a while, they were pretty much just roommates toward the end.”