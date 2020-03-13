Bachelor Nation Reacts to Peter Weber Madison Prewett Split

Bonded for life! Bachelor Nation sent love and support to Peter Weber and Madison Prewett after they announced their split on Thursday, March 12.

Two days after fans witnessed Weber, 28, and Prewett, 23, reunite during the After the Final Rose special, the pair called it quits. The next day, on Friday, March 13, the pair’s fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette friends proved that they have their backs by sharing sweet thoughts and kind words on social media.

“Proud of you buddy,” Nick Viall wrote on Weber’s breakup announcement via Instagram. “Would gladly approve of you dating any of my 1500 sisters.”

Viall’s ex-fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi shared words of wisdom with Prewett following her split post.

“So proud of you my love. You are a woman of true class and all heart,” Grimaldi, 32, wrote via Instagram. “Keep shinning bright and keep spreading love to the world. It needs it!”

After Us Weekly reported that the former couple was spotted having an “intense” lunch on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, both Weber and Prewett announced via Instagram that they were going their separate ways.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the Bachelor star wrote via Instagram at the time. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

The pilot added: “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

The Alabama native also addressed the duo’s breakup, which came after the two briefly reconnected during the aftermath of Weber’s failed engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

“I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Prewett wrote via Instagram.

She added: “I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

The pair then commented on one another’s social media posts, showing that there’s no hard feelings after the split.

“Thankful for you P ❤️,” the Auburn University graduate wrote on Weber’s post. The California native shared a heart emoji on Prewett’s announcement.

Scroll below to see what Bachelor Nation had to say after the dramatic Bachelor finale led to Weber and Prewett ending their romance.