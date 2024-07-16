Common and his girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson, may be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

“If I’m going to get married, it’s to her,” Common, 52, said on the Monday, July 15, episode of “The Breakfast Club” show. “That’s [as] simple as that.”

Common explained that his relationship with Hudson, 42, is different from others he’s had. “This is definitely — with all due respect to all the women I’ve dated ’cause it’s all love — but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship,” Common said.

Common noted that it’s a “different kind of connection” when both partners grew up in the same city, in this case Chicago. “She’s from where I’m from spiritually, she’s from where I’m from where we geographically come from,” he explained.

After meeting in 2022 on the set of the film Breathe, Common and Hudson seemingly took their romance public when he appeared on her talk show.

While Common was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, Hudson asked whether he was dating anyone because “everybody wants to know.”

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” Common told her. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

Common began listing off the accomplishments that were required for his girlfriend, which included winning an Oscar on her first film, being an EGOT winner and having a talk show — all of which Hudson had checked off.

“To me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy,” he continued. “I’m very grateful. I thank God every day and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

After the appearance, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo are more comfortable with taking their romance public.

“They’re both family-oriented, and the faith they share has given them the courage to finally let the world see they’re in love,” the insider told Us in February. “Jennifer’s had a lot of disappointment, but Common’s a good guy. He makes her feel so special.”

Common was previously linked to Tiffany Haddish, Erykah Badu, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson. He shares his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, 27, with ex Kim Jones.

Hudson, for her part, was engaged to David Otunga, but the duo split in 2017. They coparent son David Jr., 14.