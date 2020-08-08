He put a ring on it! Conor McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, are engaged after 12 years of dating.

The two-division UFC World Champion, 32, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, August 8, of himself and Devlin, also 32, with her engagement ring on display.

“What a birthday, my future wife,” McGregor captioned the sweet photo.

Devlin and the former featherweight and lightweight mixed martial artist began dating in 2008. The couple are the parents of son Conor, 3, and 19-month-old daughter, Croia.

McGregor credited his successful boxing career to Devlin, who worked as an official member on his team and managed his finances.

“My girlfriend has been there since the start,” he told the Irish Mirror in March 2016. “She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

He added, “My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her. For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

In June, McGregor announced his retirement from the UFC for the third time in his career. The Ireland native began competing professionally in 2007 at the age of 18.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting,” he tweeted. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

McGregor told ESPN at the time that he no longer feels excited about the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” he said. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

McGregor announced his intention to “retire young” from mixed martial arts in April 2016 but returned later that year. He also shared his plans to “retire from the sport formally” via Twitter in March 2019.