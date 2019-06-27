Not his kind of humor. Audrina Patridge‘s ex-husband, Corey Bohan, slammed Spencer Pratt on Wednesday, June 16, after Pratt joked that Justin Brescia could be the real father of the former couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Kirra.

“You can say whatever filth you want about YOUR family, cast-mates or even myself but I draw the line when it comes to MY daughter,” Bohan, 37, captioned a picture of his middle finger on his private Instagram page. “Kirra is an innocent three year old child.”

The Australian-born BMX rider continued: “I would hope that since you’re now a father yourself you’d have more tact and understanding, but I can’t say that I’m surprised. The things you say publicly will be accessible to my daughter forever and I will continue to do everything in my power to not expose her to such nonsense. Keep her out of your attempts to stay relevant ya f–k.”

Bohan added that it’s “shameful” that Patridge, 34, didn’t “put an end to this immediately.”

Bohan’s comments came hours after a story that Pratt, 35, wrote for Cosmopolitan was published, in which he joked about the chemistry between Brescia, 37, and Patridge that played out on the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“What was all that talk about Justin Bobby doing things to Audrina her husband never did? I wanna know who’s baby that is. How do we know it’s not Justin’s baby? Let’s get a DNA testing kit for the reunion,” Pratt penned. “Get a whole lab in there for a dramatic reveal.”

During the Monday, June 24, episode of the Hills reboot, Patridge opened up to her former flame Brescia about her ex-husband, and admitted she only married Bohan because she was pregnant with Kirra.

Pratt has since tweeted: “Justin says he isn’t the dad…let’s just take him at his word. Worked out well for my girl Audrina.”

After a tumultuous 10-month marriage, Bohan and Patridge split in September 2017. Their divorce was finalized the following December.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

