If there’s one thing that viewers learned from The Hills: New Beginnings premiere, it’s that Audrina Patridge and Justin Brescia still have some crazy chemistry. During the Monday, June 24, episode, the exes reunited for dinner and the sparks flew immediately. Brescia told Patridge he never believed that her ex-husband, Corey Bohan, was The One – something that was clear by conversations earlier in the episode between Patridge and the women on the show. She had admitted that she only married him because she was pregnant. The pair share 3-year-old daughter Kirra.

However, Spencer Pratt is not fully convinced Bohan is the father.

“What was all that talk about Justin Bobby doing things to Audrina her husband never did? I wanna know who’s baby that is. How do we know it’s not Justin’s baby? Let’s get a DNA testing kit for the reunion,” Pratt wrote in an article for Cosmopolitan after the premiere. “Get a whole lab in there for a dramatic reveal.”

He also added that he felt the exes could get back together … eventually. “There’s a Justin that would be great for Audrina. I’m not sure he’s ready to be that Justin yet,” he wrote.

The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star then wrote that Bohan “went off the deep end on social media” when Patridge began filming the revival. “He kept tagging me in pictures saying ‘Audrina is disgusting to be hanging out with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer,’” Pratt wrote. “It’s funny that he loved filming when he was on the show, but now that no one wants him around, it’s suddenly ‘an embarrassment?’ Come on, player. He’s Brody [Jenner]’s friend … so that should tell you everything you need to know.”

Additionally, Pratt doesn’t fully trust Patridge, since they’ve had many falling outs in the past. “As much as Heidi loves Audrina, every time I look at her, I still see her standing next to LC going, ‘You know what you did! You’re brainwashed, Heidi,’” he wrote. “Heidi says we would have done the same thing if our jobs were on the line, but I’m still working on moving past that. I always carry a crystal when we film together. Heidi says, ‘We needed her to come back,’ but she’s in pageant mode right now.”

As a note, Heidi also chimed in on the recap, writing: “I love Audrina!” to which Spencer responded: “There are only three people Heidi loves. Gunner, me, and Jesus.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

