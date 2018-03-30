Corey Feldman shared a photo of his scar to update fans after he claimed he was attacked earlier this week.

“THE WORLDS SMALLEST KNIFE WOUND…..OR?!?! YES I WAS ATTACKED 2 DAYS AGO, YES THEY USED SOME SORT OF SHARP WEAPON, AND YES IT WENT INTO MY BODY!” Feldman captioned pic of the tiny wound on his body on Thursday, March 29. “THIS IS WHAT THE SCAR LOOKS LIKE NOW, OBVIOUSLY IF IT WAS A KNIFE I GOT VERY LUCKY & IM BLESSED! IF IT WAS A SYRINGE, I WILL PRAY 4 THE BEST RESULTS! GOD BLESS!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#Kids2#COREYSTRUTHISCOMING#PRESERVEINNOCENCE.”

As previously reported, the former child star, 46, tweeted pictures from the hospital on Wednesday, March 28, after he was allegedly attacked the night before.

“I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING!” Feldman captioned pics of himself in a hospital bed with his fiancée, Courtney Anne, close by. “THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK.”

In a second tweet, the Stand by Me actor wrote that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the situation: “@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

Feldman may be claiming that the incident had something to do with his attempts to expose the alleged “pedophile ring” in Hollywood that he said he experienced in the ‘80s. He claimed that he and former costar Corey Haim, who died of an accident drug overdose in 2010, were sexually abused by people in the entertainment industry.

Feldman told TMZ that on Wednesday that he knows “100 percent for a fact that there is a conspiracy” against him and it “all has to do with the pedophilia claims that I’ve made.”

Officer Drake Madison from the LAPD confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that an investigation is ongoing.

“An unknown suspect opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and proceeded to make a jabbing motion with an unidentified object towards Feldman’s abdomen area,” Madison explained. “There were no lacerations to Feldman’s abdomen or any other area of his body. There was no stabbing.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!