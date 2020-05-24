Corey La Barrie’s parents have filed a lawsuit against Daniel Silva and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoos, claiming that the tattoo artist was negligent in the hours leading up to their son’s death in a car accident.

Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton claim that the Ink Master alum, 26, was “driving the vehicle at an extremely high speed unreasonable for the condition and in violation of California law,” and that he “failed to use reasonable care while driving the vehicle,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. They also allege that Silva was “intoxicated by alcohol and/or other unknown substances,” which they claim were provided by Silva’s own company.

Corey died on May 10 at the age of 25 after suffering injuries from a car accident in the Valley Village area of California. Los Angeles Police Department officer Tony Im told Us at the time that Silva “ran into a stop sign and a tree” while driving the vehicle after attending Corey’s birthday party.

One day later, the LAPD said in a press release that the reality star “exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid.” According to police, a sobriety test was not conducted on Silva because he was rushed to a local hospital with injuries.

Silva was arrested for murder on May 10 and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, May 20. A preliminary hearing is set for June 30. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years if convicted.

Silva’s attorney, Mike Cavalluzzi, spoke out for the first time since the incident on Friday, May 22.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Corey’s family and friends,” Cavalluzzi told TMZ. “We are reviewing all of the evidence and will reserve comment for a later time. For now, it is most important that everyone involved is given time and space to grieve.”

Burton honored her son’s memory on May 11 in an emotional tribute via Instagram.

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver,” she wrote. “The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”