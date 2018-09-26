Here for the wrong reasons? Corinne Olympios has her doubts about the Bachelor-to-be Colton Underwood.

“I just have some insincere feelings I get from him,” the 26-year-old, who competed on Nick Viall’s season 22 of The Bachelor, said on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of the Domenick Nati Show. “So, we’ll see how that pans out. I do think that [his virginity] was a lie. I don’t know why, but I just don’t buy it.”

The Miami-based business owner would have preferred for Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette runner-up, Blake Horstmann, to be the next lead. “I liked Blake a lot. I totally thought it should have been Blake,” she insisted. “But, you know, I think Colton was a crowd favorite and that’s really what they’re interested in.”

Olympios also shared her advice for the former NFL player, 26. “Don’t let the fame get to your head,” she suggested. “I don’t like guys that get cocky after that.”

The Legacy Foundation creator, who has been open about his virginity, was announced as the 23rd Bachelor earlier this month. He previously told Ellen DeGeneres that he looks forward to bonding with his contestants on a deeper level. “You could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” he said on the Thursday, September 20, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I mean, e could play board games, we could hang out.”

Underwood also poked fun at his lack of experience during his September 5 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Has anyone ever explained the birds and the bees to you?” the late-night host, 50, teased at the time. Underwood joked back, “I have never had that talk in my life.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this month that Underwood’s season of The Bachelor started filming on Friday, September 21. It will air on ABC in January 2019.

