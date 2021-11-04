Thumbs up! Counting On fans were excited to see Jinger Duggar dressing a little more “modern” than usual — and let her know it.

On Wednesday, November 3, the 27-year-old’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a photo via Instagram of his wife wearing a Harvard sweatshirt with a pair of skinny jeans that were ripped at both knees. “On top of the…mountains of So Cal,” Vuolo, 34, captioned the snapshot, which Duggar reposted on her Instagram Story.

The reality star’s hiking style quickly earned praise from her husband’s followers. “Love the whole fit 👌,” one social media user wrote, while another commented, “Cutttee 😍.”

Someone else let Duggar know she “look[ed] so so good dressing more modern. … You can be modest and dress in style!!❤️.”

The sixth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar only started wearing slacks in the last few years. Jinger and her 18 siblings were raised in a devout Baptist home, which came with strict guidelines, including that she and her sisters should dress modestly.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,’” the 19 Kids and Counting alum explained in her May 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold.

Following her 2016 wedding to Vuolo, Jinger made the decision to upgrade her wardrobe and break from her family’s “modesty” protocol. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” she continued in her book, which was coauthored by Vuolo. “But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

After moving to Laredo, Texas, with the former soccer player, Jinger started “digging into” the deeper meaning behind some of the Bible passages she’d known her whole life.

“Since Jeremy and I had begun studying Scripture together, I had become more aware of the different beliefs and doctrines Christians held,” the Arkansas native explained in The Hope We Hold. “I realized that not everyone interpreted different passages of Scripture the way I always had, and I wanted to find out why.”

The mother of daughters Felicity, 3, Evangeline, 11 months, whom she shares with Vuolo, came up with her own interpretation of modesty — and “felt no inner conflict” in switching up her wardrobe. She realized that wearing pants “wasn’t disobeying a biblical command.”

While Jinger was concerned her new style would upset her parents, she ultimately realized that they could all “come to different conclusions about Scripture but still love one another.”

Fashion isn’t the only area in which Jinger’s views deviate from her parents. Last month, the reality star celebrated Halloween, a holiday the Duggar brood previously skipped for religious reasons. “Congratulations!,” one of her followers wrote via Instagram. “Finally being expressive and free.”