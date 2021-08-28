Hanging with the fam! While Jinger Duggar has moved away from her large family’s home base in Arkansas, she still enjoys quality family time when they come to visit.

The Counting On alum, 27, shared selfies with three of her siblings who came to visit her in California.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, August 27, the “Hope We Hold” podcast host sat in the stands at Dodger Stadium alongside Jana Duggar, Jason Duggar and James Duggar. Jinger added a cursive “fam” sticker to the pic.

She also posed for individual snaps with Jana, 31, and Jason, 21. She captioned her photo with Jana, “Sister time,” as both women sported Dodgers caps.

In another Story slide, Jinger shared a panoramic video of the stadium full of baseball fans.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, moved to the City of Angels in 2019, which was chronicled on the 10th season of Counting On.

“This decision to move to L.A. came about as we were discussing the decision for me to pursue further theological training,” Vuolo explained in an October 2019 episode of the TLC series. “Life for us is always an adventure.”

During the season premiere, the couple told the rest of the Duggar family of their plans to move to California, most of whom were not shocked by the announcement since, they noted, that the Hope We Hold author has long loved every big city that their family visited over the years.

“I’m really excited about the decision to move to L.A.,” Jinger said at the time. “I’ve always thought that it would be neat to live in a big city. I love the hustle and bustle.”

Jessa Duggar added in the episode that she’s “really excited” for her sister, though would never want to live in the West Coast city herself.

After Jinger and Vuolo, 33, married in November 2016, they settled in Laredo, Texas, before welcoming daughter Felicity in July 2018.

“God is so kind,” Vuolo told Us Weekly at the time. “Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 a.m. Felicity weighs 8 lbs and 3 oz, and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Evangeline, in November 2020 following a previous miscarriage.

“And then there were four,” the former soccer player captioned a family photo that May via Instagram to announce the news. “Felicity’s recruited a little sister to join her squad! Recently, she’s been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep. Pretty soon, she’ll be holding a real baby. But she’s ready, and so are we.”

Scroll below to see Jinger’s recent visit with a few of her siblings: